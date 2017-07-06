$8,500 grant used to host free events

An $8,500 grant is being put to use by the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship (CCLF) with numerous free events throughout July to celebrate Canada 150.

Pastor Rick Barker says they had originally applied for a $15,000 grant but really wanted to put on the free events.

“We had a nudge or a thought back in May, June, why just do it for one day? We got lot’s to celebrate, let’s do the whole month of July,” he says. “We just wanted to go over the top with celebrating our great country. So we started looking into it and applied for a grant.”

Between the headline events, the CCLF is putting on a community hot dog roast, titled Little Country Church, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in 108 Mile (4930 Telqua Dr.) with volleyball, bocci ball and more.

As part of the celebrations, the 100 Mile Cruzers had a Show-N-Shine on July 1.

Coming up next will be a family comedy night on July 8 at the 108 Heritage site starting at 7 p.m. featuring Leland Klassen from Vancouver who’s been on Just for Laughs, The Comedy Network, CBC and more.

After that, the Russ Rosen Band, who perform east-coast fold rock, will perform a concert at the 108 Heritage Site on July 15, there will be Norm Strauss, who was on Germany’s The Voice in 2015, concert on July 22 (also at 7 p.m.) and a final concert featuring local talent on July 29 (also at 7 p.m.).

Additionally, there will be an O Canada Kid’s VBS from July 24 to 28.

“Kids come, hang out, all kinds of fun games and we’re basing it on the national anthem,” says Barker.

The CCLF usually hosts the Solid Rock Cafe, which will be back in September according to Barker.

“None of it is like any hardcore preachy or gospel stuff. We’re just celebrating and having a good time with family and friends.”

Barker says that “people and some businesses have been generous in throwing their support in behind the community celebrations, including Save-on-Foods, which donated some wieners and buns for the hot dog roasts” Adding that “the community’s generous heart and volunteer spirit always amazes me!”