227 homes and structures lost in Cariboo-Chilcotin

One of the houses destroyed by the Gustafsen fire at 105 Mile. Submitted photo.

Sixty homes and 167 other structures have been lost to wildfires in the Cariboo-Chilcotin this fire season, according to a release by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

Of those, 16 were lost in the South Cariboo: one in 103 Mile; 12 in 105 Mile; two in the 108 Mile Ranch; and one west of Sheridan Lake.

The home west of Sheridan Lake was the only building lost to the Elephant Hill fire in the CRD.

“With over one million hectares burning in the Cariboo, the work of all firefighters and emergency personnel resulted in low structure losses on many fronts,” says CRD Chair Al Richmond.

“In particular, we were very fortunate there was only one structure lost in the Cariboo Regional District as a result of the Elephant Hill fire. As we move into recovery, we encourage the entire community to support those who lost property.”

Some 228 homes and structures have been lost or damaged to the Elephant Hill fire in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Here is the complete breakdown of homes and other structures lost in in the Cariboo-Chilcotin: