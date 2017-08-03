2017 second-worst B.C. wildfire season on record

This year has surpassed 1961 as the second-worst fire season since records began, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said that 491,000 hectares have been burned across across B.C. since April 1. That makes the 2017 fire season the second-worst in the provinces history, surpassing the 483,000 hectares burned in 1961. Only 1958 was a worse fire season – 855,000 hectares burned that year.

"2017 season has been extra ordinary in many ways in terms of the aggressive fire weather we’ve seen" says Kevin Skrepnek. #BCWildfire — Kat (@katslepian) August 3, 2017

As of Thursday afternoon, there are currently 126 fires burning across the province. Eight of those started on Wednesday for a total of 861 fires in B.C. since April 1. Firefighting efforts have cost the province $204 million. Emergency Management BC executive director Chris Duffy said that 6,700 people are under evacuation orders and 24,800 are under evacuation alerts.

Skrepnek called the past month “unprecedented” in terms of new fires, aggressive fire behaviour and hot conditions. In early July, the province saw over 200 fires start over just 48 hours.

“We are only in early August at this point so this season is far from over,” said Skrepnek. “August is unfortunately typically one of our busiest months. This current situation could get worse before it gets better.”

RELATED: B.C. wildfire crews prepare for scorching August

The forecast isn’t looking good, he noted. Hot, dry and slightly windy conditions are expected to continue for the Cariboo and the southern parts of the province.

“Temperatures are expected to ease a little bit after today but it’s still in the mid-30s for many parts of B.C.” said Skrepnek.

Despite residents near 20 Mile Ranch and south of Clinton angry over what they say is a “controlled burn gone horribly wrong,” Skrepnek said that burns remain the best way to fight large, aggressive fires.

VIDEO: Clinton-area residents say controlled burn went ‘horribly wrong’

“This was an unfortunate turn of the weather,” said Skrepnek. “The fact that this happened is a bit of an aberration.”

Skrepnek admitted that the back burn, which caused the fire to jump west over Hwy. 97, has increased the size of that fire.

“To be frank, this is an active fire,” he said. “If we hadn’t taken action, it likely would have gone into this area regardless.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.