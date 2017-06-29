156-hectare fire near Kamloops 60% contained

A 156-hectare fire near Kamloops is 60 per cent contained as of Thursday morning

Fire crews have managed to get a 156-hectare fire just west of Kamloops 60 per cent contained.

The Dewdrop Trail wildfire ignited about 12 kilometres west of Kamloops, devouring land in the Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area.

Fire Information Officer Max Birkner said that the B.C. Wildfire Service had begun to gain control of the fire by Wednesday morning.

He explained that a small wildfire was actually started on June 16 that fire crews decided to turn in to a controlled burn given the nearby environment. That controlled burn then got out of hand when winds picked up.

“That is why it grew to the size it did,” said Birkner.

The cause of the initial fire on June 16 is still under investigation, but it is believed to be human caused.

“The fire is currently displaying at a Rank 1, which is a smouldering ground fire,” explained Birkner.

“It has been going for a few days now. We are currently in full response so there are 60 firefighters on site and it is unlikely we will need to send air support today, but we are ready if needed.”

Birkner said ground crews were able to make really good progress, bringing the containment to 60 per cent.

No structures are threatened as Birkner says the nearest are about five kilometres away.

Across the Kamloops Fire Centre, the fire-danger ratings range between high and extreme.

