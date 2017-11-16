108 Water Treatment Plant only slightly behind schedule

Construction on the 108 Mile Water Treatment Plant adjacent to the pump house located on Kallum Drive is only slightly behind schedule as a result of the summer wildfires, according to CRD area G director Al Richmond.

Excavation and land-clearing started in May 2017 and construction by BREE Contracting Ltd. had commenced by early July.

“The foundation and concrete work is completed, treatment tanks placed and the structural steel erected. The pre-fabricated walls and roof sections are planned to be installed by the end of November. Throughout the winter months, the remaining electrical and mechanical works inside the building will be installed.”

Completion is scheduled for the end of March 2018, according to Richmond.

Meanwhile, the new wells at 103 Mile, drilled in early 2017, have proven to meet the needs of the community, according to Richmond.

A new pump house along with associated electrical and mechanical works, including a backup generator, are currently under construction with anticipated completion by the end of December 2017, according to Richmond.

“Commissioning and testing of the new water supply will occur early in 2018. The old wells will be decommissioned and associated electrical components demolished following commisioning of the new supply.”