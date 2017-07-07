Evacuation ordered for residents in 105 Mile, 108 Mile, Lac la Hache due to wildfire

The evacuation order is being extended to Lac la Hache. More details to come.

1 p.m. update: The Cariboo Regional District is in the process of extending the Evacuation Order to include the west side of Lac la Hache. More information to come.

An evacuation order has been issued for 108 Mile west of Hwy 97, 105 Mile West of Hwy 97 and all properties west of the 108 Mile Ranch Community and north of the previous evacuation order to the west boundary of geographic area 105 Mile.

RELATED: Wildfire grows to 1,200 hectares

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, Members of the RCMP or other group will be expediting this action.

What you should do:

You must leave the area immediately

Follow the travel route provided and register at ESS Reception Centres as follows:

105 Mile residents and those south of 105 Mile should drive south on Hwy 97 and report to the reception area in the Curling Club on Airport Rd in 100 Mile House

108 Mile residents and residents north of the current evacuated area should drive north and report to the reception area at the Ramada Inn located at 1118 Lakeview Crescent in Williams Lake.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call 250-398-5117.

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

You must leave the area immediately

For more information contact: CRD call centre/info line 250-398-5117.