100 Mile House Fire Rescue attended reports of smoke at the 100 Mile House A&W, just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

“On arrival we had the smell of smoke, we had all the occupants evacuated, which was good and we had investigated down into the basement and eventually found that there was some food in the microwave that was burned that was causing the issue,” said Roger Hollander, fire chief.

“Nobody was hurt and [there was] very little damage other than to the microwave and we are just mopping up now.