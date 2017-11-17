100 Mile District ESS has 20 new volunteers

One of the signs directing people to the South Cariboo Rec Centre during this summer’s wildfires. Max Winkelman photo.

It’s very exciting to have about 20 new volunteers sign up says 100 Mile & District Emergency Social Services (ESS) Director Liz Jones.

“Our active team was down to 12 members. We have some in reserve that only wanna come ou if there’s an event and that was about 15.”

They’ve just started the new training sessions, had their first meeting last week but are still working on some of the dates says Jones.

The local ESS chapter is still busy serving the public as well, according to Jones.

“People didn’t necessarily come in and register with ESS or they didn’t seem to understand the process so now they’re looking for billeting for the people they stayed with to be paid.”

People now have to send their information to the government directly, says Jones.

“They will decide whether or not the people were evacuated and whether they fall in the parameters.”

People will need to send information supportive of their claim including the date of the evacuation, says Jones.

They also still have one person they’re helping out, with some extenuating circumstances who didn’t fit into any of the other umbrellas.

“We’re still working closely with that person trying to get them home.”

They’ll also have volunteers in the parade on Friday and will have volunteers helping with the Children’s Christmas breakfast, as well as attending the community meetings, says Jones.