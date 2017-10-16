What are you feeding your animals?

Quality nutrition is No. 1 for the healthiest pets and livestock

Just like no two farm species are the same, not all feed is created equal.

But because the feed an animal receives is crucial to its well-being, quality is essential, says Dan Kay, owner of 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply, which recently introduced a greater range of Hi-Pro Feeds to the store.

“Hi-Pro Feeds produces only the highest-performing feed products, meeting the most stringent quality control standards, which they have paired with extensively renovated, state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise to answer any questions we or our customers might have,” Kay explains.

It’s in the science.

Combining the latest global science and technology with nutritional expertise allows Hi-Pro to deliver a complete range of quality feed products across a wide variety of species, from companion animals to farm stock to show animals.

With their nutrition specialists working closely with their manufacturing team, they ensure the highest quality, every time.

“Hi-Pro has joined with animal nutritional experts Nutreco Canada (Dutch). This shows me that Hi-Pro is moving forward to create even better feed for all animals,” Kay explains.

Species knowledge.

Recognizing that every species is unique in their nutritional requirements, Hi-Pro also has an expert for each animal – cattle, sheep, chickens, pigs, etc. No wonder their feed products have contributed to many award-winning animals!

“If we or a customer have any questions, all we have to do is call,” Kay says. “To me, this is extremely important – being in the retail business, our biggest asset is customer service.

Buying Canadian.

Better yet for local farmers and families, Hi-Pro uses as much Canadian grain as they possibly can before sourcing through the U.S. Feeds are also screened to remove husks from the grain before they’re bagged, meaning less waste when customers are feeding their animals.

***

100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply brings high-quality animal feed to farmers, ranchers and residential owners, with a focus on nutritious and natural feed. They also sell fencing and garden supplies along with spring landscaping and fencing services.