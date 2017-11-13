Van giveaway contest designed to help those in need

The Cariboo Chevrolet team is collecting nominations for a holiday season van giveaway for someone in need.

With this summer’s massive wildfires and evacuations, it’s been a tough year in the Cariboo, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

The Cariboo Chevrolet team wants to help.

General sales manager Doug Peters is asking the community to share the story of a deserving individual or family who would truly benefit from the gift of a van.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Peters reflects. “With the fires and evacuations and now coming into the holiday season, some people are not in the best place, and we want to do what we can to help with that.”

Nominate someone deserving

Do you know a local person or family in need? Peters encourages the community to visit the Cariboo Chevrolet Facebook page, LIKE, POST a 25- to 50-word story about someone you know who truly needs the van then SHARE the page.

Peters and his staff will review the nomination stories and undertake the challenging task of selecting a winner.

“This community has been awesome through a challenging time. Everyone banded together and even though people are back home, it’s far from ‘back to normal’ for some,” Peters says, noting that in a region like the Cariboo, safe, reliable transportation is essential.

“We are the transportation specialists, so this seemed like one way we could give back,” he says. “Whether it’s getting the kids to school or hockey practice, or getting parents to work, the van will give you lots of room to get everyone where they need to go.”

The deadline for nominations is midnight Dec. 19, 2017. Please, no self-nominations.

Continuing the giving spirit

Looking for additional ways to give back? Also starting now at Cariboo Chevrolet is the annual Christmas food drive, where the dealership and community fill a truck with donations for the food bank.

***

Located in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chevrolet is the smart choice for new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Certified Service experts and a full-service Parts department will help keep your vehicle in top shape and driving like new.