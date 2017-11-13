The Cariboo Chevrolet team is collecting nominations for a holiday season van giveaway for someone in need.

Van giveaway contest designed to help those in need

Cariboo Chevrolet seeks stories for pre-holiday giveaway

With this summer’s massive wildfires and evacuations, it’s been a tough year in the Cariboo, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

The Cariboo Chevrolet team wants to help.

General sales manager Doug Peters is asking the community to share the story of a deserving individual or family who would truly benefit from the gift of a van.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Peters reflects. “With the fires and evacuations and now coming into the holiday season, some people are not in the best place, and we want to do what we can to help with that.”

Nominate someone deserving

Do you know a local person or family in need? Peters encourages the community to visit the Cariboo Chevrolet Facebook page, LIKE, POST a 25- to 50-word story about someone you know who truly needs the van then SHARE the page.

Peters and his staff will review the nomination stories and undertake the challenging task of selecting a winner.

“This community has been awesome through a challenging time. Everyone banded together and even though people are back home, it’s far from ‘back to normal’ for some,” Peters says, noting that in a region like the Cariboo, safe, reliable transportation is essential.

“We are the transportation specialists, so this seemed like one way we could give back,” he says. “Whether it’s getting the kids to school or hockey practice, or getting parents to work, the van will give you lots of room to get everyone where they need to go.”

The deadline for nominations is midnight Dec. 19, 2017. Please, no self-nominations.

Continuing the giving spirit

Looking for additional ways to give back? Also starting now at Cariboo Chevrolet is the annual Christmas food drive, where the dealership and community fill a truck with donations for the food bank.

***

Located in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chevrolet is the smart choice for new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Certified Service experts and a full-service Parts department will help keep your vehicle in top shape and driving like new.

Comments are closed

Previous story
It’s party time! Event planning is easy with the local pros

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremony well attended in 100 Mile

Roughly 300 people estimated in attendance

100 Mile House ready for Moonlight Madness

Businesses looking forward to the event

Coats For All a heart-warming campaign

Wrap some Cariboo kindness around those who need it this winter

100 Mile House dental company trying to build more rental properties after trouble hiring hygienists

Valley Dental lost out on bringing hygienists into their practice, so they… Continue reading

Introducing Plaid Friday to 100 Mile

Event to focus on local businesses

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

South Cariboo Cadets poppy donations best ever

Community steps up to support its youth while supporting veterans

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

Harry Hatcher served both wars on the bridge

After capture as POW, he returned to Captain in war service and career

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

Most Read