Get fit this fall with a simple, 30-minute workout program

New owner, new location brings new energy to Curves 100 Mile House

Time … inexperience … no matter what’s holding you back from from embracing fitness, Curves 100 Mile House has the solution.

Balancing a complete program using equipment designed specifically for women with a fun, varied approach, Curves offers an empowering fitness experience for women – in 30 minutes!

“We had 28 women working out through the morning and the energy was amazing,” says new owner Linda Jefferson, who recently moved the popular, women-only fitness centre to the South Cariboo Business Centre, in the heart of 100 Mile House.

The popular, affordable and accessible fitness program suited Jefferson, also a long-time nutritional consultant. “Exercise is very, very important so to have the opportunity to help women improve their fitness was a really good fit for what I do,” she says.

Why does Curves work?

Time. Balancing busy schedules, a key reason women often cite for not working out is lack of time. By providing a complete workout – cardio, strength training and stretching – in 30 minutes, Curves takes time out of the equation. While some Curves members focus on weight loss as a goal, others enjoy the multiple benefits fitness provides, including strong bones and muscles – essential throughout our lives – boosted cardiovascular health, improved balance and stability, and improved mental health. And with convenient hours – 7 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays – finding time to get fit with friends is easy! Experience. Gyms can be intimidating for many women, especially if they’re unfamiliar with the equipment or inexperienced with fitness programs. Curves’ friendly, knowledgeable staff and supportive environment is ideal for all experience and fitness levels. “If you’re a brand new member we like to give you five private lessons, just to ensure you’re using the equipment and stations safely and most effectively,” Jefferson says. “We pride ourselves on our customer service, and that’s reflected in our members’ experience.” Fun. The energy is evident as women move through the circuit, designed to be challenging no matter your fitness level while also offering variety to maintain interest. “I just love the energy – the friendships and the support between the members is amazing,” Jefferson says, pointing to the diversity among the women, who range in age from 16 to 90. “I have an 86-year-old who comes six days a week!”

Ready to give it a try? Book an appointment to learn more about the Curves workout – call; 250-395-4114. Better yet, join Curves in promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, when for a $30 donation to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, your first 30 days is free, with an annual membership!

Build Strength – Balance – Flexibility so you get the absolute most out of life.

The Curves circuit is designed to be challenging no matter your fitness level.