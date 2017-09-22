100 Mile’s Terry Fox Run draws applause

Families and individuals ran, biked and walked, many with their well-behaved dogs at the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 17. The turnout and fundraising impressed even the Terry Fox Foundation, who “toasted” the community for going ahead with the event under the strain of this summer’s wildfires. Carole Rooney photos.

The 2017 Terry Fox Run in 100 Mile House on Sept. 17 was a big success, in terms of both turnout and fundraising, says organizer Shannon Sund.

“This year’s run was one of the best I have been involved with, as far as number of participants and money raised. Although a bit chilly of a morning, there were approximately 80 people attending and the total raised was $5,546,” she says.

The week before the run, Robert (Bob) Dewees raised an “amazing” $3031 on his own by walking around town collecting pledges from individuals and businesses, she adds.

“Then [Dewees] pledged to walk 50 kilometres on the day of the run, and at day’s end, he had [completed] 55 km – very impressive.”

Sund says the effort of the whole community was noted by the Terry Fox Foundation when she called in the local totals that evening. As many communities in British Columbia were cancelling the event due to the wildfire situation, she was asked if the 100 Mile House area had been affected.

“After telling [the foundation] what this area has been through, they applauded 100 Mile, and were going to toast us that evening.

“They are a very appreciative organization to work with, which makes it all that much easier to do every year.”

Sund has organized the event for several years. She expressed her own thank-you to all those who turned out for this year’s Terry Fox Run. Given what the area has been through this summer, Sund also reflected her own great pleasure to see the support and generosity of her community.

“Safeway and Save-on-Foods donated water and fruit for all those that attended, and it was nice to have our RCMP at the intersections.

“Overall it was a great event, and thank-you to everyone who came out – walked, ran, biked, donated and/or volunteered. It is all appreciated.”