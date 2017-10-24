Letter: Time for Canada to move away from production and transport of fossil fuels

Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

Thank you for publishing the article by David Suzuki. I appreciate his long-time efforts as a scientist to inform the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

Like many British Columbians, I am very concerned about the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in our coastal waters. There is no such thing as a “world class spill response.” There is too much at stake for our sea-life, our wildlife, our communities and our economy to put our coast at such risk. We here in BC have little to gain from Kinder Morgan and much to lose.

I agree with Mr. Suzuki that it is time for us as a country to move away from the production and transport of fossil fuels and to live up to our commitment to the Paris Climate Accord. Our future depends on the decisions we make today. With our forests on fire this past summer and extreme climate events now happening frequently around the globe, we have no time to waste.

Kathryn Ogg

Oak Bay

Previous story
Are you ready for a discount tax?

Just Posted

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Tee-shirt sales raise $100,000 for wildfire aid

Cariboo Strong tees, sweatshirts and decals help support fire victims

Cariboo-Chilcotin have standing charred logs that need to be harvest

Charred logs have limited shelf life so they have to be milled within two to three years

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Most Read