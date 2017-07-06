• July 6 – July 22 – Jemma Van Osch and Trish Chung are the artists featured in the Parkside Art Gallery. Their show is titled Works in Glass and Felt. Using production methods the artists are exploring the relationship between the individual and the masses. Using repetition and sequence in the work they hope to draw a parallel to the trees that make up a forest, the people who make up a crowd or the lines that make up a drawing.

• July 8 – The next Music at the Lakes performance will be by Beyond Brass, a Kamloops band, on July 8. After that, the next performance will be on July 15 by the Class Mates (local).

• July 8 – There’s a family comedy night at the 108 Heritage Site starting at 7 p.m. featuring Leland Klassen from Vancouver. Klassen has been on Just for Laughs, The Comedy Network, CBC and more. The event is free to attend and organized by the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship for Canada 150.

• July 14 – 15 – The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club is hosting Hot July Nights with a cruise at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 and a show in the South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot on July 15 that includes many vintage cars, a Poker Run, food and live music.

• July 15 – The Russ Rosen Band will have a concert at the 108 Heritage site starting at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and organized by the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship for Canada 150.