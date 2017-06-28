• June 29 – The Showcase Gallery in the South Cariboo Business Centre features the work of denise swift for the last day. The exhibit includes a mixture of work including sculptures, painting and bark carvings. According to swift, she can’t help but see faces in everything.

• June 30 – July 22 – Jemma Van Osch and Trish Chung will be the next artists in the Parkside Art Gallery. Their show is titled Works in Glass and Felt. Using production methods the artists are exploring the relationship between the individual and the masses. Using repetition and sequence in the work they hope to draw a parallel to the trees that make up a forest, the people who make up a crowd or the lines that make up a drawing.

• July 1 – July 2 -There are a host of musical performances throughout the South Cariboo related to the Canada Day celebrations. On July 1, there will be music at the 108 Heritage Site starting at 11 a.m. and in Centennial Park from 7 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Centennial Park will have Pancakes and Prayers with live gospel music.

• July 1 – Music at the Lakes kicks off with a performance by the Yale County Jug Band.

• July 14 – 15 – The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club is hosting Hot July Nights with a cruise at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 and a show in the South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot on June 15 that includes many old cars, a Poker Run, food and live music.