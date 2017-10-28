VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):

5) “Star Wars” (1977)

4) “Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

3) “Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace” (1999)

2) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

1) “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Just Posted

Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

    Which movie was your favourite?