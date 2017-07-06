Summer music at Interlakes a relaxing venue

The Yale County Jug Band’s performance was enjoyed by those who attended the first Music At The Lakes concert at the Interlakes Service Centre on July 1. Various other bands are scheduled for these free, family-friendly concerts. Alamaz Durand photo.

Who wouldn’t enjoy an evening featuring free, live music in the outdoors on a lovely summer evening at Interlakes?

Most folks who have attended Music at the Lakes during previous summers say they enjoy all of these outdoor concert events, according to its organizers.

However, those with specific tastes can pick their favourite genres – and even their preferred musicians – by perusing the schedule and then attend any Saturday evenings that feature them.

Sponsored by the Interlakes Economic Association (IEA), Music at the Lakes co-ordinator Shelly Durand says the next event features Beyond Brass of Kamloops, an incredible 18-piece “orchestra” playing Big Band music from the Frank Sinatra and Count Basie styles of the 1930-60s to Diana Krall’s own versions today – with some Beatles pop and some blues thrown in.

“How often do we hear these in 100 Mile? And how does this fit into somebody’s summer evening?

“It’s something the children are going to enjoy, but most adults are going to remember the music [eras, styles and songs].”

Also the IEA arts, culture and events co-ordinator, Durand encourages the broader community to turn out as this is not just for Interlakes residents, estimating about half of their audiences are tourists.

“We try to involve as many local bands as we can, but also, we want to bring in some of the other ones from out of town, so people have the opportunity to hear different [ones] … otherwise, where do our kids start out?”

While she gets plenty of rave reviews on the amazing musicians that appear, she says people are often asking her how they can provide this level of musicians at so many concerts for free.

This leads Durand to think others may be missing out, if they don’t realize the bands and performers are paid by the IEA, through its Interlakes-based fundraisers and its business supporters, she says, adding the quality of music is as good at these free concerts as plenty of others with entry/ticket fees.

Young, up and coming musicians not only have a chance to hear the various styles but may even be hired to perform once they have further honed their own skills. Many times Music at the Lakes has hired younger bands to perform on the stage, she explains.

Other local performers appearing this summer many residents will be familiar with, most of whom are being brought back “by popular request.”

Durand adds it is the businesses at various support levels from $50 to larger donations, as well as in-kind contributions, that keep these IEA events going to also help the Interlakes economy to grow and thrive.

This benefits the whole community, beyond a summertime of relaxing evenings of free music, she notes.

“We are always looking for volunteers. We are always interested in people coming on board, just to help out.”

This summer’s Music at The Lakes line-up is as follows:

Yale County Jug Band (Kamloops) – July 1 (now past)

Beyond Brass (Kamloops) Big Band – July 8 (this Saturday)

Class Mates (local), classic rock – July 15

New and Used (local), classic rock – July 22

Doug Maxwell (local), “a mix of everything” – July 29

Ryan 7 (Kamloops), swing, jazz, country – Aug. 5

Marco Bueler (local), various guitar/singing – Aug. 12

Thorne and Larson (local), mixed styles – Aug. 19

Jason Rusheinsky (local), country/cowboy – Aug. 26

Rusheinsky, also the 2016 Cowboy Festival first place music award winner, will be the final concert this summer, so mark these dates on your calendar if you wish to attend – then all you will need to do is “show up and enjoy the show.”

There are some picnic tables and a few chairs, but Durand recommends you bring a lawn chair and your children, parents, grandparents or anybody else you wish, then head out to the Interlakes Service Centre stage on Saturday’s, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and enjoy free outdoor concerts this summer.

Be sure to check the 100 Mile Free Press for weekly advertisements, or soon to come will be a flyer ready to pick up at The Country Pedlar store at the same Interlakes Service Centre on Highway 24 at Horse Lake Road. Food, water, and soft drinks are available at adjacent businesses.