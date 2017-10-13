Paranormal tours growing in popularity at 108 Heritage Site

Snapped during a recent Ghost Walk, this photo continues to amaze many in its apparent revelation of a ghostly man on the stairs in the Clydesdale Barn at the 108 Heritage Site. Connie Buker photo.

What could possibly be more fun for an expanded, open mind than creeping around heritage buildings hunting for paranormal activity?

Paranormal investigator David Scott co-organizes these monthly Ghost Walks at the 108 Heritage Site, and explains his reasoning on why they’ve been growing in popularity.

“There’s been a real influx of interest since the last one, when a photo was taken of a man in the barn.

“We really pride ourselves, while we can’t guarantee an experience or a photo like that, we can guarantee the opportunity of learning a little bit more about the paranormal, and learning about the heritage and the history of our area.”

The next Ghost Walk happens Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., (registration is at 7:45) and the tour runs until about 10:30. The $20 entrance fee goes entirely to charity, either to the 100 Mile & District Historical Society that runs the 108 Heritage Site, or other good causes.

“Just one year ago, they were trying to figure out how to raise more capital, because it is an expensive site to run … and it’s really taken off.”

Scott encourages folks to turn out, and to bring their family and friends along, as well as a camera or mobile phone so they can take photographs.

The tour is set up to ensure all the people who attend are safe and all the spirits found inside are taken care of, Scott says.

“We go through the 105 House, the [Clydesdale] Barn, and the Post House. The Post House used to be located across the highway from the 108 – that one is very, very haunted.”

However, the ghost walk is two months behind in society fundraising, first being cancelled due to the forest fires, and then a decision to donate everything it raised at the Ghost Hunt held on Sept. 9 to the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, he explains.

“We are hoping for a big crowd, because we literally have two months of revenue to make up to help the 108 Heritage Site.”

The South Cariboo has high paranormal activity because of its “strange and dark history” on the Gold Rush Trail, he says.

“This was a very murderous area, history has proven that, and this was a very lawless area, with a lot of theft, kidnappings … a lot of bad stuff happening.”

Scott reminds everyone attending to dress appropriately, as the site is often quite chilly.

Participants must arrive sober and drug-free, as anyone showing signs of impairment will be turned away.

The policy is in place to help keep everyone safe on the old heritage stairs and in dimly lit areas, he says, as well as to avoid upsetting the spirits that he believes reside in these buildings.

“We never know what’s going to happen – we just don’t. We have a good idea of where the spirits are, and how they communicate. Everything is about respect … and about doing things in a professional and interesting manner.”

“Come with a skeptical mind,” he says – even if you don’t believe in ghosts or communication with paranormal spirits.

The paranormal investigator explains you could very well be surprised, even amazed at what you see, or at strange anomalies perhaps appearing in your photographs.

“It’s a lot of fun. We encourage everyone who has any interest in watching paranormal activity on television, or anything along those lines, and to come on out and see what the real thing is like.”

Private group tours can also be arranged.