Hot July Nights to display cool cars

Car enthusiasts’ most recent chance to see some exquisite old vehicles was on June 8, when the 100 Mile Cruzers hostedthe Vintage Car Club of Canada. Max Winkelman photo.

Plenty of folks can’t help but notice the amazing display when more than 200 bright and shiny classic cars and trucks, hot rods, motorcycles and other unique vehicles gather in and around 100 Mile House each July.

These awesome golden oldies and hot rods not only turn heads cruising around the community resplendent with chrome and colour, there are always plenty more people turning out to see them up close and competing for prizes at the Show ‘n Shine in Centennial Park.

This year’s Hot July Nights Car &Bike Show happens July 14-16, says Ralph Myhill-Jones, a volunteer event organizer.

The car and cycle entrants aren’t the only ones to turn out for more fabulous family fun and photographs.

As always, the Friday night, July 14, 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club kicks off the event with a Rod Run, which typically sees about 40 vehicles meet at 6 p.m. at the 100 Mile House A&W before heading out to 108 Mile Ranch.

Then on Saturday, July 15, there is early registration for the Show &Shine participants at the South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot from 2 to 3 p.m. From there, a Poker Run gets underway at 3 p.m. and heads out to Lone Butte, meeting up at the Iron Horse Pub.

Typically this Poker Run involves at least 50 cars and bikes, which will all be parked in the grassy area out back (by about 4:30 p.m.) while participants enjoy specials that night.

Then the whole community gets a chance to see classic cars and motorbikes, hot rods, kit cars, fancy vehicles of any and all kinds in Centennial Park on July 16, competing for 30 category trophies and various prizes.

“New this year, the RCMP is going to have their rollover exhibit … and the 100 Mile Fire Rescue is going to be there with their Jaws of Life.”

The police department’s rollover exhibit shows the impacts of rolling a vehicle, while the fire department’s demonstration (on a separate “crash”) shows what it takes for highway rescue crews to get into a crashed vehicle when its occupants are trapped.

Late registration happens at 8 a.m. at the park, and then gates open to the public at 10 a.m. for the Show ‘n Shine Car &Bike Show, free for spectators (donations appreciated), and runs until just after the awards are presented at 3 p.m.

Myhill-Jones says music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s will be playing on stage by the Golden Tones, a one-man band who was very popular at last year’s events.

The 100 Mile House &District Women’s Centre will have a coffee, water and snacks booth with 50/50 draws as well, which really helps that society fundraise for their important social cause, he adds.

The organizer says with 30 categories, prizes can be won by almost any unusual vehicle that enters, but typically, entries range from early 1920s cars, trucks and bikes to the 1980s – but any newer, unique models are welcome too.

Myhill-Jones says there are plenty of things to keep people entertained and fed, with about a half-dozen food vendors.

It is a beautiful setting with a lovely Bridge Creek, he says, so bring chairs and hats if you need them, and swim trunks if you or your children plan to jump in and cool off in the creek’s swimming hole (at your own risk), which always makes a splash for all ages in warmer weather.

For more information, visit www.hotjulynights.ca online, or call the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce at 250-395-6124.

In the Cruzers’ story, on June 15 (B1), it was reported that Donna Barnett was a founding member.

We have since been told by other Cruzers members she was not.