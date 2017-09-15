Ghost walk raises $1,060 for 108 fire department

This image from the Clydesdale barn revealed what appears to be a man climbing the stairs — someone who was definitely not a part of the tour. Submitted photo.

One skeptic at the 108 Heritage Site Ghost Walk is a step closer to believing in the paranormal after she took a look at her photos following a tour on Sept. 9.

An image from the stairs at the Clydesdale barn revealed what appears to be a man climbing the stairs — someone who was definitely not a part of the tour.

“We promote the idea of taking a lot of photographs because you never know what is going to pop up,” says Ghost Walk organizer Dave Scott.

“I’ve never seen a photograph like that before with my own eyes taken by someone who is on the tour. I’ve toured around there investigating probably around 20 to 30 times. I’ve never got anything like that, ever, so for her to capture that photograph it’s pretty incredible and maybe we made a believer,” he says.

“It was a fantastic and fun night. We had a lot of people come in who were skeptics. We had a lot of people come in who hadn’t experienced anything like this before and all of them left with something to question whether or not there is any form of life after death.”

The event of Sept. 9 was used as a fundraiser for the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

Through 46 attendees and some who left donations, it raised $1060 dollars for the firemen.

“We just want to say thank you to everybody who came out and supported the event for the firefighters. That was absolutely huge to us because a lot of people, when we got back home, didn’t have the opportunity to say thank you,” says Scott.

“They don’t think of themselves as heroes. They went out there, they did the job that they had to do in order to save what we are doing and yet for us, as people of the 108, they saved our homes, they saved our community. It was quite emotional to watch and listen to the people cheer for the firefighters,” he says, adding that several firefighters were at the event.

“It was a great way to actually understand the impact that they had on our community and how indebted we are to the job that they did.”

With the heritage site still standing, Scott says the tours will continue into the fall, possibly running as late as December, weather dependant.

“We can’t guarantee results on the tour, we just can’t, but the one thing that we can do is provide an opportunity for people to have an experience that they’ve never had in their lifetime,” he says, noting that some attendees felt cobwebs dropped on their heads where there weren’t any or smelled alcohol or cigarettes in different rooms.

“With the tour it not only creates a great balance between the fact that we are dealing with the paranormal but number two, we get to talk about the history of the buildings as well,” he says.

“Whether you are a skeptic or a believer alike our job is to tell the history of the buildings through the stories of the ghosts.”

The next tour takes place on Oct. 14.