Fun events available for folks 50 years and older

Wayne Petty lined up his shot in an 8-ball pool game at the Creekside Seniors Activity Centre in 100 Mile House on Sept. 20. After making the shot, Petty and two other players – Bill Reymer and Tony Van Denzel – talked about the fun they have playing pool at the centre on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. They invite other players, who are 50 years and over, to join them. Ken Alexander photo.

Fall activities are underway at the Creekside Seniors Activity Centre in 100 Mile House, and the chatter and laughter can be heard as you enter the doors to the facility at 501 Cedar Ave.

Seniors Centre spokesperson Renata Cargnelutti says the events are back in full swing after the summer break.

Anyone 50 years and older is welcome to join the fun, and folks can pick up a $15 annual membership at the centre.

This allows seniors to pay a $2 admission fee instead of $3 for non-members.

“All of the events run on a drop-in basis, and it’s open to anyone who is 50 years or older.”

Anyone wanting more information on any of the Seniors Centre events can call Cargnelutti at 250-395-4430.

Carpet bowling is played on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting at 1 p.m.

Crib is on Tuesdays and Bridge is played on Fridays. Both start at 1 p.m.

Folks can drop in and play pool from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Bill Reymer, Tony Van Denzel and Wayne Petty were playing a game of 8-ball on Sept. 20 and they were having a great time.

“We enjoy playing pool. It’s something to do three times a week for two hours at a time,” says Petty.

“There’s usually a few more people here. We played all summer except when we were evacuated during the wildfire season, but we play pool all year round.”

Van Denzel says he really enjoys the camaraderie.

“We all get along. We try to pick on each other as much as possible, but we keep on laughing and smiling.”

Reymer, who was on the building committee when the Seniors Centre was built in 1993, says they are always looking for more pool players.

“We would really like it if players would come out.”

He notes there are three tables, so there is a lot of room for new players.

“They just have to drop in, start playing and have fun.”

The pool room is on the left-hand side of the Seniors Centre, and folks just need to walk through the door and straight down the hallway.

The Seniors Centre also hosts several social events during the year.

The next event is the Halloween Potluck Luncheon on Oct. 29 and everyone (50 years and over) is invited to attend.

The doors open at noon and the luncheon starts at 1 p.m.

There will be prizes for best costumes and there will be live music and dancing, Cargnelutti says.

“Bring your favourite dish, meet some new people and have some fun.”