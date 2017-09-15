Free CCLF comedy night in 100 Mile House

In an effort to bring some laughter into an otherwise surreal season in the Cariboo, the South Cariboo Theatre and Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship (CCLF) are partnering up with a stand-up comedy night called The Return with well-known comedian Leland Klassen.

A four-year veteran of Just for Laughs in Montreal, and The Halifax Comedy Fest in 2014, Klassen has been to 100 Mile several times before.

“Leland always delivers with great family-friendly humour,” says Rick Barker, pastor of CCLF at the 108. “He has a self-deprecating style of comedy, making fun of himself and everyday situations that gets the crowd roaring with side-splitting laughter.

“We originally scheduled him for back in July when we were doing the Canada 150th celebrations. Then the fires hit and evacuations in various places – all our plans went up in smoke, so to speak. We really believe that laughter is one of the best medicines so we are bringing Leland in for a free show for people of the Cariboo, many of which may still be out of their homes.”

The comedy night takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the South Cariboo Theatre, which donated the venue for the event. The show is sponsored in part by a Community Foundations of Canada grant. No tickets are required.

“Just come and enjoy the night with your family,” Barker added.