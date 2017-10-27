CMHA Comedy Night leaves laughing impression

Over 150 attendees laugh with comics at event

Kerry Chelsea, a comedian from Williams Lake, keeps the audience roaring with laughter at the second annual CMHA comedy night. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

In the crowded community hall, laughs could be heard as soon as you entered the building.

The second annual Comedy Night was hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association of the South Cariboo on Oct. 21.

While the CMHA is still counting the money raised to help with their programs, over 150 people attended the event.

“It was a great success and we thank everybody for coming. It was a great time,” says Kathie Cadrim, a CMHA board member who attended the event.

Vancouver’s Patrick Maliha, who holds the world record for most impressions done in one minute, headlined the event.

Another Lower Mainland comic, Roman Mancini ensured that the audience stayed entertained and local comic Kerry Chelsea travelled down from Williams Lake to perform.

The audience was not disappointed.

Chelsea kept the audience entertained with songs and hilarious stories, so laughs were always to be had over the course of the evening.

“I would reinvite him, he was fun,” says Cadrim, who has made a point of showcasing local comics at the event.

“It was fun, it was good energy, people had fun and laughed. It was a good night.”

The CMHA promotes the mental health of everyone in the community.

The local branch runs several programs dedicated towards wellness, support and aiding those dealing with substance abuse, or looking for affordable housing.

“We thank everyone who donated and helped out with the project and we look forward to having it again next year.

We’ll do our third annual, so that will be great,” says Cadrim.