Cariboo artists feature Canadian visions

The art on display in the Showcase Gallery is heralding Canada’s 150th anniversary with more than the conventional symbols of Confederation celebrations.

A Canada “cake” prominently displays their theme to casual passers-by in the gallery window at the South Cariboo Business Centre (lobby) through the month of July.

Showcase Gallery manager Leslie Ginther says the dozen or so Cariboo Artists’ Guild members who participated in this month’s group show took a more personal approach to their paintings than necessarily patriotic – this was at the discretion of each artist.

While they usually feature a sole artist rather than holding group shows in July, the guild agreed to do one this year, since it kicked off recognizing the country’s 150th on Canada Day, she explains.

“This is an unusual year. We get together as a guild, and we talked at a meeting a few months ago about how this is Canada’s 150th ‘birthday’ [since confederation], and … we didn’t have any solo artist to go in there in July, so we decided to do this as a group show.”

Ginther says these paintings depict a vision of Canada as seen by each artist in the show, regardless of how they feel about its politics, policies or legislation. Every piece hanging in the gallery reflects their own personal view, poignant moment or powerful memory from the artist’s life in this country that stays with them today, whether they were born here, moved here as a youngster or emigrated more recently.

They agreed in advance this could be anything – whether it speaks to their heart, mind or soul, all these paintings reflect these individual views to create a lovely display of Canada’s contributions to their lives here, she adds.

For Ginther, who is an artist in the show, her chosen subject in her piece entitled On the Lookout is the “Whisky Jack” (a bird officially named Gray Jay, but also nicknamed a Canada Jay or Camp Robber). Whatever you know it as, most everyone spending much time in the Cariboo or other rural Canadian spots will recognize that bold bird that flits around parks, picnic tables, campgrounds and backyards in Ginther’s skilled rendition.

Some of these talented local artists expressing their own visions of Canadian features or moments in the current show include Patsy Granberg (Festival Canada), Eva Heese (Sunset Out Canoe Pass), Sheryl Fremlin (Under the Glacier), Abandoned Barn (Susan Kruse) and Carol O’Grady Miclash (Nature’s Gift II Green Lake Sunset).

Others displaying precious paintings at the gallery this month are Katalin Kovacs (Salute to the First Nations), Donna Peterson (River Days; Curiosity), Kathy Crawshay (Beautiful as Complicated), Bobbie Crane (When the Wind Blows), and Olaug Janicke (no title).

Turn out to Showcase Gallery before July 31 to see these beautiful works in a unique and special display inspired by Canada’s 150th year as a Confederate nation.

More artwork may yet be added, Ginther says, noting there are also two paintings well-fitted to the show’s theme by local artist, Neil Pinkett, gracing the staircase wall directly across from the gallery.

Many paintings in the show are available for purchase. More details about these paintings and the artists are at the gallery display in the South Cariboo Business Centre at 475 Birch Ave. in downtown 100 Mile House.