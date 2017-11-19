Anna Betuzzi performing a sonatina at the Arts Fest Recital in February. File photo.

Canada Music Week Recital coming Nov. 25

A lot of Canadian composers to be featured

By Ginny-Lou Alexander

Every year the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts hosts a Canada Music Week Recital in November near the time of St. Cecelia’s birthday (Nov. 22).

Since she is the patron saint of music, the Canadian Music Centre has decided that it is a good time to celebrate Canadian music composers.

That being said, the recital this year will feature a lot of Canadian composers (but not all) and authors (speech artists).

There will be a variety in the recital, with vocalists, pianists and speech arts performers. The ages of the performers will vary from young to older, thus adding to the excitement of the event.

One necessary, but not always thought of, ingredient in any performance is the need to have an audience, the larger the better!

So, make your plans today to come out and support our students, and have a very enjoyable late afternoon.

The recital begins at 4 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church (across from the movie theatre) on Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information check out our website 100milefestivalofthearts.ca or call Ginny-Lou Alexander at 250-395- 3555.

Previous story
AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

Just Posted

Farmers’ Christmas Market happening Nov. 17-18

A chance to shop for market products and mingle indoors at the hall

Over 4,000 people helped by 100 Mile ESS

Still counting for the final tally

Smoky Cariboo crab apples make sumptious jelly

Hospital auxiliary markets fundraising sweetness of staff and friends

More than 100 at Forest Grove Remembrance Day

By Doris Rufli More than 100 people joined vets, cadets, rangers and… Continue reading

Winter Arts Crafts Fair gets even fairer

Artwork to handicrafts boosted with pub food, prizes and entertainment

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly to B.C. battleground

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast, eyes small towns

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

Most Read

  • AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

    ‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

  • Canada Music Week Recital coming Nov. 25

    A lot of Canadian composers to be featured