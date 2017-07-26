Artists evacuate art as well as families

Kathy Crawshay stands in front of one of her motion themed paintings for this year’s Cariboo Artists’ Guild Show and Sale. While Crawshay didn’t have to evacuate, many other artists took their paintings with them. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Amid the photographs, clothing and prized possessions evacuated out of the South Cariboo, members of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild brought something else with them: their art.

Specifically, art that was meant and created for the Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 37th Annual Fine Art Show &Sale.

“I think the story of the show is that people evacuated with their art,” says Kathy Crawshay, an artist and a member of the guild’s executive.

‘People came to our house to evacuate but it surprised me. When people arrived they had their paintings for the show.”

Fittingly, this year’s theme is “motion.”

A theme sometimes re-interpreted as “emotion” the theme explores change — much of it unintentionally coinciding with the hectic weeks experienced by the South Cariboo these past few weeks.

“We thought of cancelling the show, but then we thought no, we’re going to do it.”

Artists who left in a rush while the Gustafsen wildfire was burning have been returning throughout the week to help set up for the show.

“It’s a community. The guild members are a community, so we come back together,” says Crawshay.

“Obviously it was [so] important to people that they had taken their art with them in their little cars to drive away, so if it was that important to have it ready in case the show was on — I think that’s why we did it.”

Normally a four-day process, this year the timeline for setup has been squished into a single day. The group will start setting up on Thursday morning and finish in time for the public reception to start at 5 p.m.

“We’ve got artists like Helen Kellington arriving on Thursday at 3 o’clock for the show, driving up from Washington State and bringing her art that she took all the way down to the states and is bringing it back,” says Crawshay.

Another artist, Neil Pinkett was visiting his son in England when he heard about the wildfires in B.C. on the BBC.

“He messages me that his son is listening to the BBC and he says there are big fires in B.C. — Kathy is this in our area? — and I’m like yes, yes Neil,” says Crawshay.

Pinkett, alongside many other artists, have already arrived back in the area. Some are still on their way.

“People are rallying and lots of people who are here are just going to come in and help out. I think it will be a good, positive energy.”

The artwork on display will all be for sale, as per tradition for the event. Some of the artists depend on the revenues their sales bring in.

Otherwise, the art is there for people to enjoy.

“I think it’s normalcy and for the community too. It’s something that has been here. It’s the 37th year that the show has been here,” says Crawshay.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Parkside Gallery.

Free appetizers will be available, but so will the artists.

“I think a lot of people will have stories and a lot of people will know the artists in the galleries so they will come back and there will be stories shared and free appies as well.”

The show will run at the Parkside Art Gallery from July 27 to Sept. 9.