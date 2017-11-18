Winter Arts Crafts Fair gets even fairer

The Winter Arts & Craft Fair has been offering fun, handmade artwork and holiday shopping together for 40 years. Rhys Hendrix enjoyed his first time seeing Santa with his mother, Melanie Hendrix, at the winter fair held back in 2015. Monika Paterson photo.

The 40th Annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair is happening Nov. 24-25, with all-new aspects of entertainment and pub food enhancing the event at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

Hosted by the 100 Mile & District Arts Council, the always-popular event brings the community downtown to peruse the huge selection of hand-crafted products of the artists, artisans and craftspeople of the South Cariboo, while children share their wish-lists with Santa Claus.

Organizer Barbara Hooper says there are some great new features being offered, with the food concession operated by the Iron Horse Pub offering full meals, and photos with Santa available by Monika Paterson Photography (fee applies).

Entertainment is also new this year and features accordion player, Tom Fisher, who will be playing sets during Santa Claus’ break times.

The $2 admission fee (for youth and adults) will get your name entered into hourly door-prize draws, while children under 12 may enter both the fair and the draws for free.

Hooper says there are plenty of great prizes this year as every vendor donates a piece of their art or crafts towards the hourly draws.

Holiday shopping with fun and entertainment is the theme carried along by the arts council and other vendors at the Winter Arts and Crafts Fair which is still going strong after four decades.

Products and mediums from wood and glass work to oil and acrylic paintings, pottery and fibre arts to jewelry and Christmas decor will all be available, along with much, much more, she says. The vendors come from all over British Columbia, and everything they sell must be handmade.

Hooper adds Cariboo Artists Guild will have a booth with art pieces from several of its members, and other well-known local artists, including Neil Pinkett, will have their own table.

There are a few spots left (at press time) of the approximately 30 vendor spaces, so if you’d like to book a table (or get on the cancellation list), call Barbara Hooper at 250-397- 2980.

The Winter Arts and Crafts Fair will be open Friday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All the money raised at the fair goes towards the 100 Mile & District Arts Council in supporting local artists, and the three scholarships it provides in categories of Literary, Visual and Performing arts to local graduating students each year.