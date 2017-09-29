Water supply funding secured

With the funding now in place, for the fire department to have a year-round high volume water supply, the next step is to determine the location.
The water supply could be a well or a lagoon. When all of the options are compiled, a town meeting will be held to hear suggestions or concerns.
Carriage event
The carriage driving event is on this weekend, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Huber Farm.
SMAC news
There will be a general meeting at 70 Mile Access Centre on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome
There is a need for more volunteers in the thrift store. The current workers are putting in many hours and help would be greatly appreciated.
If you can spare some time on Mondays, Wednesdays or Saturdays please talk to Lynne Brown.
VFD news
The raffle winner of the firewood donated it back to the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.
The wood will be sold for $125.
Someone has shown interest in buying the old Mercury fire truck.