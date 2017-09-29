Water supply funding secured

Driver Pat Crema of Prichard showed her skills as she navigated George around an obstacle while groom Jeremiah Jacobse of Mission urged the driver to be cautious at a previous Cariboo Trails event in 70 Mile. This year’s event will take place from Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1 with dressage for Friday, cones on Saturday and a three kilometre marathon on Sunday. All events begin at 9 a.m. at the Huber Farm. File photo.

With the funding now in place, for the fire department to have a year-round high volume water supply, the next step is to determine the location.

The water supply could be a well or a lagoon. When all of the options are compiled, a town meeting will be held to hear suggestions or concerns.

Carriage event

The carriage driving event is on this weekend, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Huber Farm.

SMAC news

There will be a general meeting at 70 Mile Access Centre on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome

There is a need for more volunteers in the thrift store. The current workers are putting in many hours and help would be greatly appreciated.

If you can spare some time on Mondays, Wednesdays or Saturdays please talk to Lynne Brown.

VFD news

The raffle winner of the firewood donated it back to the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

The wood will be sold for $125.

Someone has shown interest in buying the old Mercury fire truck.