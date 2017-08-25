Matthey Bridal (left), Madden Gaspar and Lauren Aikenhead playing during the Wacky Water and Extreme Ball week at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Amy Baechmann photo.

By Amy Baechmann

Despite the wildfires, there are still some fun activities happening around the Cariboo for children to take part in.

The South Cariboo Recreation Center is providing a few fun day-camps that children can attend for the last few weeks of summer. The camps had to be re-scheduled to start on July 31 and will now run until the very beginning of September.

According to Laura Albert, the organizer and Programs Coordinator, the camps had to be moved from July to August due to the fires and evacuations.

From the Aug. 14 to 18, the South Cariboo Rec Center held a camp called “Wacky Water and Extreme Ball Week” which was made up of games involving water such as balloon fights, games, challenges, and a variety of different ball games, including basketball, baseball and more. The camp started each day at 8:30 a.m. and went all day until 4:30 p.m.

The activities were held in the South Cariboo Recreation Center’s baseball fields, the park and the gym in Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Morgan Larson, one of the participants, says,”I like the camps. They’re fun!”

She adds that none of her friends from her school are at the camp with her, but some of her other friends are and she is making new friends through the camp.

Albert says that this week’s camp had a great turnout of 19 kids, which she says is an amazing number considering the circumstances at the moment.

She also says that the community has really supported these camps, and it has been well-received.

“I liked the bouncing bubble balls the most so far out of all the activities,” says Samara Masun, another participant.

The week of Aug. 21 to 25 will be filled with another day-camp called “Kids in the Kitchen” and is designed to teach kids all about being safe while cooking and baking in a kitchen, showing them how to make delicious, easy, and fun lunches every day of the week.

A Summer Hockey Camp will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, the hours of the camp each day will vary based on the age and skill levels of the participants.

To sign up for a camp you can call 250-395-1353 or visit the South Cariboo Rec Center website, www.icesports.com for more details.