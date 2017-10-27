VFD tackles vehicle fire

By Victor Popiel

On Oct. 16 a vehicle on the access road to the 70 Mile Motel caught fire. The fire department attended and extinguished the fire. They waited on the scene until the vehicle was towed away.

Former resident passes

A former resident, Deanna Stokes, passed away recently. She and her husband Sid were well known here, and she was involved in many activities.

Several years ago they moved to Kamloops to be closer to medical help.

Memorial service

A celebration of life was held at the 70 Mile Community Hall for Gerda Pirson who resided at South Green Lake.

There was no official service but family and friends came by to say goodbye.

SMAC news

There will be a general meeting on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

VFD news

A practice will be held on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

New members are welcome.

Community Hall news

The 70 Mile Community Club will hold their Annual General Meeting on Nov. 18.

Watch for posters for more details or call Miriam at 250-456-7531.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Nov. 9.

It will be at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.