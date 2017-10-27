VFD tackles vehicle fire

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile House area

By Victor Popiel

On Oct. 16 a vehicle on the access road to the 70 Mile Motel caught fire. The fire department attended and extinguished the fire. They waited on the scene until the vehicle was towed away.

Former resident passes

A former resident, Deanna Stokes, passed away recently. She and her husband Sid were well known here, and she was involved in many activities.

Several years ago they moved to Kamloops to be closer to medical help.

Memorial service

A celebration of life was held at the 70 Mile Community Hall for Gerda Pirson who resided at South Green Lake.

There was no official service but family and friends came by to say goodbye.

SMAC news

There will be a general meeting on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

VFD news

A practice will be held on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

New members are welcome.

Community Hall news

The 70 Mile Community Club will hold their Annual General Meeting on Nov. 18.

Watch for posters for more details or call Miriam at 250-456-7531.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Nov. 9.

It will be at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Previous story
Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Just Posted

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Most Read