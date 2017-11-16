Eliane Wanner-Van Osch, far left, Ryan Dugaro and Lucille Armstrong filling boxes at one of the past Touch of Christmas events. File photo.

By Debbra Williams

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s (CFEC) annual Touch of Christmas campaign has symbolized our community’s willingness to support local families who need extra help during the holiday season.

Families celebrate and enjoy the holidays through the distribution of Christmas Baskets filled with grocery cards, merchant gift cards, seasonal treats, clothing and toys.

Every request for a Christmas Basket is treated with compassion, respect, and confidentiality.

Our goal is to help families enjoy the holiday season and for every child to receive a gift on Christmas morning.

The Touch of Christmas campaign relies entirely on financial and in-kind donations by individuals, community groups, and local businesses.

Last year, through your generous support, CFEC was able to provide Christmas Baskets to over 50 families.

This year, we hope to raise $6,000 to continue supporting our community through this campaign.

It is easy to make a monetary donation in any denomination to the Touch of Christmas campaign online, by phone, or in person at CFEC.

Tax receipts will be issued for all cash donations over $25.

Please make all cheques payable to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and direct them to the Touch of Christmas campaign.

Families can apply for a Touch of Christmas Basket by completing an application form at CFEC.

Applications will be accepted from Nov. 14 to Dec. 8.

The Christmas Baskets will be available for distribution beginning Dec. 15.

The CFEC is located at 486 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre has supported families and community members in the South Cariboo through counselling, support, and education for over 25 years. For more information about the Touch of Christmas campaign, you may contact Debbra Williams or Tammy Mikkelsen at 250-395-5155, or visit our website at www.cariboofamily.org.