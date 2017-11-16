Eliane Wanner-Van Osch, far left, Ryan Dugaro and Lucille Armstrong filling boxes at one of the past Touch of Christmas events. File photo.

Touch of Christmas campaign

Looking to raise $6,000

By Debbra Williams

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s (CFEC) annual Touch of Christmas campaign has symbolized our community’s willingness to support local families who need extra help during the holiday season.

Families celebrate and enjoy the holidays through the distribution of Christmas Baskets filled with grocery cards, merchant gift cards, seasonal treats, clothing and toys.

Every request for a Christmas Basket is treated with compassion, respect, and confidentiality.

Our goal is to help families enjoy the holiday season and for every child to receive a gift on Christmas morning.

The Touch of Christmas campaign relies entirely on financial and in-kind donations by individuals, community groups, and local businesses.

Last year, through your generous support, CFEC was able to provide Christmas Baskets to over 50 families.

This year, we hope to raise $6,000 to continue supporting our community through this campaign.

It is easy to make a monetary donation in any denomination to the Touch of Christmas campaign online, by phone, or in person at CFEC.

Tax receipts will be issued for all cash donations over $25.

Please make all cheques payable to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and direct them to the Touch of Christmas campaign.

Families can apply for a Touch of Christmas Basket by completing an application form at CFEC.

Applications will be accepted from Nov. 14 to Dec. 8.

The Christmas Baskets will be available for distribution beginning Dec. 15.

The CFEC is located at 486 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre has supported families and community members in the South Cariboo through counselling, support, and education for over 25 years. For more information about the Touch of Christmas campaign, you may contact Debbra Williams or Tammy Mikkelsen at 250-395-5155, or visit our website at www.cariboofamily.org.

Previous story
Insane Asylum fundraiser

Just Posted

Smoky Cariboo crab apples make sumptious jelly

Hospital auxiliary markets fundraising sweetness of staff and friends

More than 100 at Forest Grove Remembrance Day

By Doris Rufli More than 100 people joined vets, cadets, rangers and… Continue reading

108 Water Treatment Plant only slightly behind schedule

Completion anticipated for the end of March 2018

Taxation hike to benefit Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department

25 per cent increase in the annual maximum taxation limit

Thompson-Nicola Regional District to replace bookmobile in early 2018

New bookmobile will cost around $500,000

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

Most Read