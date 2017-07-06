Sun shines on Interlakes Canada Day activities

For those doing the full tour of the South Cariboo on Canada Day, the Interlakes Economic Association hosted a family fun day starting at 2 p.m. at Interlakes corner.

Families had their faces painted, jumped through the bouncy castles, hopped on for a wagon ride and even sumo wrestled in the heat.

“Everyone I’ve talked to had a really good time — especially the kids,” says Shelly Durand, the arts, culture and events co-ordinator with the Interlakes Economic Association.

“People would come and go all day. At 8:30 p.m. there were still kids in the bouncy castle,” she says.

Capping the evening off with a concert by the Yale County Jug Band, even more people participated in the events as the day turned into evening.

“There’s nothing like putting on a sumo suit at 30 degrees,” laughs Durand.

“They just had a lot of fun playing with it, especially the adults into the evening.”

MP Cathy McLeod stopped through the event, handing out Canada 150 pins and tattoos.

Before the music, a Canada Day cake was served to everyone on site and during the afternoon heat, a hose was set up to spray on the group outside.

“Thanks to all the volunteers,” says Durand. “There were quite a few people who came and helped out. You can’t do it without them.”