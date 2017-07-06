Sun shines on Interlakes Canada Day activities

Sumo wrestling part of family fun day activities

For those doing the full tour of the South Cariboo on Canada Day, the Interlakes Economic Association hosted a family fun day starting at 2 p.m. at Interlakes corner.

Families had their faces painted, jumped through the bouncy castles, hopped on for a wagon ride and even sumo wrestled in the heat.

“Everyone I’ve talked to had a really good time — especially the kids,” says Shelly Durand, the arts, culture and events co-ordinator with the Interlakes Economic Association.

“People would come and go all day. At 8:30 p.m. there were still kids in the bouncy castle,” she says.

Capping the evening off with a concert by the Yale County Jug Band, even more people participated in the events as the day turned into evening.

“There’s nothing like putting on a sumo suit at 30 degrees,” laughs Durand.

“They just had a lot of fun playing with it, especially the adults into the evening.”

MP Cathy McLeod stopped through the event, handing out Canada 150 pins and tattoos.

Before the music, a Canada Day cake was served to everyone on site and during the afternoon heat, a hose was set up to spray on the group outside.

“Thanks to all the volunteers,” says Durand. “There were quite a few people who came and helped out. You can’t do it without them.”

