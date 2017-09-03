Summer Festival on now

The Summer Festival is on right now in Centennial park. Live music is being set up. There are a Show and Shine, the farmer’s market, beer gardens, dancers, a bouncy castle and loads more!
Loads of entertainment
The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna, is burning rapidly
Captured 20-kg tortoise ‘faster than you might think’
A local official says the provincial fire mitigation system is under-funded, burdensome and unfair
‘Everything is looking good’