Entrance to the Summer Festival. Max Winkelman photos.

Summer Festival on now

Loads of entertainment

The Summer Festival is on right now in Centennial park. Live music is being set up. There are a Show and Shine, the farmer’s market, beer gardens, dancers, a bouncy castle and loads more!

 

Some of the cars part of the Show and Shine.

The Farmer’s Market it set up with numerous booths

Live music is being set up.

Lions members serving burgers.

