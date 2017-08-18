Students living up the last two weeks of summer

From trips to visits to the lake, there’s still some summer left

By Amy Baechmann

The summer is almost over but students are enjoying their last two weeks of summer greatly, even though the smoke and a constant array of new fires appearing can be worrisome.

13-year-old Vanessa Shearer from Forest Grove is very excited for her last two weeks of summer which she is spending with her Grandma and her cousin down in Vancouver, where she will be enjoying a lot of her time at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

“Me and my cousin are going to go down there on the Greyhound,” she says, “to get there is around six hours.”

She mentions that she has never gone before but both her grandma and cousin have, so they will know what is worth doing at the carnival.

Julia Siclari (12) lives in the 105 and she is looking forward to seeing old friends and going boating with her dad’s boat on Horse Lake or Lac la Hache for tubing and swimming.

“We’re probably just going to be hanging out, going to the lake lots.”

“Well, obviously we have to go school shopping sometime,” Siclari says, adding that she will need to go to Kamloops anyway to buy a flute for band for the coming school year.

Amy Jordaan, who lives out Horse lake Road, says she will be spending lots of her time at the stables with her horse Mya, cleaning stalls, and helping out. She says she is looking forward to jumping her horse, since she just started, and riding more before the winter comes.

“I am really excited for the smoke to clear up, so I can start riding again.”

She says that a lot of their plans got changed because of the current situation.

“We planned to do a lot of camping, except now with the fires and everything we haven’t gone camping at all or to the lakes or anything.”

Jordaan is heading up to Peter Scene Ogden Scondary School this coming school year, and she says she has mixed feelings about entering the school.

“I am starting high school, so I am kind of excited for that and kind of nervous.”

Kelly Meier, says she will be probably be watching television and playing games.

“I’ll probably have some friends come over too.”

Gauges Bishop says he will be spending most of the rest his summer at home and he will go swimming at Burn Lake which is two minutes down the road from his house. “I don’t really know what I will be doing other than that,” he says.