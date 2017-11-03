Student safety

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area

Horse Lake Elementary School principal Ty Lytton has reminded parents to pick up their children in the drop off zone, which is located in the parking lot facing the ball field and not beside the school buses.

This is a concern the bus drivers have brought to the school’s attention for the safety of the students.

At the last school assembly, ten students were recognized for acts of kindness and good work.

Congratulations to Myra Hindmarsh, Lochlan Grieve, Emilee-Grace Stuckel, Eva Rosenstock, Thomas Silvey, Adam Deforge, Emerson Hooper, Jameson Andronyk, Lauren Nelson and Alecia Nickles.

The next PAC meeting will be held on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in the school staff room.

Remembrance Day

The Remembrance Day assembly will be on Nov. 10 this year and the Fall break is from Nov. 13 to 17.

Upcoming events

The next Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The Lone Butte 4-H wrap up banquet is on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Hall.

The always popular Lone Butte Christmas Craft Fair is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call Carman at 604-862- 2379.

The Christmas dinner is on Sunday, Dec. 10 so mark it on your calendar and get your free tickets early.

For more information call Mary at 250-395-1994.

Previous story
Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Just Posted

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

100 Mile photography group goes to Africa

“It was incredible”

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

Donex celebrates 50 years in business

First customer remembers store opening

Fire prevention and safety a hot topic for preschoolers in 100 Mile House

Children visit 100 Mile fire department

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Most Read