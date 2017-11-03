Student safety

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area

Horse Lake Elementary School principal Ty Lytton has reminded parents to pick up their children in the drop off zone, which is located in the parking lot facing the ball field and not beside the school buses.

This is a concern the bus drivers have brought to the school’s attention for the safety of the students.

At the last school assembly, ten students were recognized for acts of kindness and good work.

Congratulations to Myra Hindmarsh, Lochlan Grieve, Emilee-Grace Stuckel, Eva Rosenstock, Thomas Silvey, Adam Deforge, Emerson Hooper, Jameson Andronyk, Lauren Nelson and Alecia Nickles.

The next PAC meeting will be held on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in the school staff room.

Remembrance Day

The Remembrance Day assembly will be on Nov. 10 this year and the Fall break is from Nov. 13 to 17.

Upcoming events

The next Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The Lone Butte 4-H wrap up banquet is on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Hall.

The always popular Lone Butte Christmas Craft Fair is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call Carman at 604-862- 2379.

The Christmas dinner is on Sunday, Dec. 10 so mark it on your calendar and get your free tickets early.

For more information call Mary at 250-395-1994.