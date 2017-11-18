A total of 11 members of the Forest Grove Walking Group gathered at the Dandelion Kitchen for their annual luncheon on Oct. 23. Doris Rufli photo.

By Doris Rufli

Once a year since its launch in the summer of 2015, the Dandelion Kitchen opens its doors exclusively to the Forest Grove Walking Group for a special lunch and social get-together.

So, after their customary walk starting at 11 a.m. (usually meeting at the fire hall), members and their partners gathered at the Forest Grove restaurant at midday for a delicious a la card meal. The atmosphere was cheerful and laughter came easy.

Curling

The Forest Grove ’94 Lions are inviting everybody to join in this year’s curling season which is opening on Nov. 17. Cost is $180 per person and $99 student rate. Minimum age is 14.

For more information, please contact Romy Babuin at 250-397-2437.

Tourney

This year’s mixed doubles Rob McKay Memorial Shoot will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, on Nov. 18.

Registration ($10) starts at 9 a.m. and toe line is at 11 a.m. sharp. Bring your own partner.

For more information, please contact Chuck Kyler at 250-395-4982 or email chuck_kyler@hotmail.ca.

Legion News

A Christmas Craft Fair is planned for Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m. Handmade and crafted items will be offered until 3 p.m.

Tables are available for vendors at $5 from 9 a.m. Please book early as space is limited.

For more information and/or to book a table, please contact Wendy Clarke at 250-706-4177.

Seniors’ Dinner

This year’s Seniors’ Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 4, at the Forest Grove Community Hall (4489 Eagle Creek Road). Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis, at the Forest Grove Post Office, Karin’s Hair Care, the Forest Grove Legion as well as the Forest Grove and Canim Lake stores.

Darts

14 Legion members from Forest Grove and Quesnel followed the invitation to compete in this year’s South Cariboo Zone Tournament on Oct. 21.

The Quesnel team, Carol Mills and Steve Curtis, were the winners, Ruth and Rene LeBlanc came in second and third place went to Rita Timleck and Linda Smith, while Rita Timleck also garnered the Women’s High Score with 137 and Steve Curtis the Men’s with 140.