South Green Lake residents just want to go home

Water bombers from Quebec skimmed over the tree tops at Access #13 on South Green Lake after scooping water from Green Lake on Aug. 30. Five planes dropped water on the northeastern ridges above Jim and Nolan lakes for several hours. They picked up and dropped water in four- to five-minute intervals. Ken Alexander photo.

By Ken Alexander

It has been eerie and smokey at South Green Lake during the past week or so.

It’s eerie because there’s very little human activity other than the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) members, RCMP, Conservation Officer and Structure Protection Unit (SPU) members making patrols.

The police and COs are making sure everything is locked down and secure; the SPU experts are checking the pumps for the sprinklers systems to ensure they are working; and the BC Wildfire Service has hired the SGLVFD to make nightly patrols to determine if area fires are making any runs or sending hot embers into the residential properties.

Other than the above activity, it is extremely quiet for this time of year.

There’s no boating noise because the south shore of the lake is closed to traffic.

There’s no noise from the trails because they are closed to off-road vehicles.

There’s no traffic on South Green Lake Road – no people driving, cycling, walking or running.

The weirdest thing is the absence of laughter, except for that of the tired firefighters who share three meals a day together at the fire hall.

Even that is not a party and good-times laughter.

No, it’s more like stress release as the long, hard days meld together and become weeks dragging on like there’s no end in sight.

The positive part of the six-week adventure is the camaraderie amongst the firefighters who have had an opportunity to get to know each other better – both the full-time firefighters and the seasonal members who have bolstered the ranks significantly.

Meanwhile, the wildlife has moved into the community – bears, a pair of cougars, coyotes – and the bird population has also increased.

When the evacuation order, which was put in place on July 29, is downgraded to an evacuation alert and life starts down the road of normality, residents will have to be aware of wildlife and human (pet) conflicts.

It’s smokey because of the nearby fire and an inversion and lack of wind that have kept a blanket of thick smoke trapped above Green Lake.

The long wait to go home continues for South Green Lake residents.