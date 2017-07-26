South Green Lake extremely quiet

By Ken Alexander

The Elephant Hill Fire remains at 30 per cent contained and the smoky skies of last week have cleared up significantly. However, the evacuation alert remains in place for South Green Lake residents.

The community is extremely quiet as many residents have moved to homes of family and friends, and seasonal residents left the area when they learned about the evacuation alert when the Elephant Hill Fire was zero per cent contained and raging northward toward Loon Lake and the Bonaparte River.

Very few summer vacationers have arrived at South Green Lake.

Residents who remain and the fire department members and their families are happy to hear the stores and services in 100 Mile House are now open.

Firefighters are also patrolling the South Green Lake Road and other areas in the fire protection area to ensure no campfires are being lit and there isn’t any suspicious activity underway.

It has been determined the Community Day celebrations on Aug. 5 will be postponed if we are still under an evacuation alert.

Collectively, we thank everyone who has been fighting the wildfires, supporting the firefighting effort and helping all of those who have been evacuated.

We pray for everyone’s safety.