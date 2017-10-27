South Cariboo resident celebrates 100th birthday

Fischer Place resident Margo Doman was pleased with the bouquet of roses and happy to be recognized with a party of about 60 people to celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct.12. They all enjoyed a huge cake, that fed about 100 people once it was shared with the residents there and at Mill Site Lodge. Fern Pryndik photo.

Longtime South Cariboo resident Margo Doman celebrated 100 years of age with a party held in her honour at Fischer Place on Oct. 12.

Surrounded by a large group of about 60 residents and guests there to help her celebrate, the lovely centenarian was presented with a big bouquet of beautiful roses.

Fischer Place activities co-ordinator Fern Pryndik says about 60 people participated to help Margo Doman ring in her amazing birthday milestone, and the huge cake served about 100 people after all the residents remaining in their rooms also enjoyed a slice.

“Margo was quite tickled about turning 100, and she’s just an absolute delight, we really love her.”

Her only child – Margo’s son, Grant Doman – says the family arrived here in 1945, when he was an infant of 18 months old, and then settled into ranching and remained here ever since.

Margo’s husband, Grant Leslie (“Les”) Doman, predeceased her in 2000.

Their son explains at the time, his father was a resident at the George Derby Centre for veterans, in Burnaby, as he had served in the armed forces during the Second World War before coming to the Cariboo.

Prior to that, Margo stayed and worked along with her husband and their son at the family’s ranch in the Horse Lake area for many decades.