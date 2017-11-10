Sgt. Roberts (left) and Cpl. Weeks in the Cariboo Mall.

South Cariboo Cadets poppy donations best ever

Community steps up to support its youth while supporting veterans

2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets commanding officer Capt. Shawn Dulmage reports this year’s poppy campaign has been the most successful the cadets have ever held in 100 Mile House.

“The community has been really great – some of the donations have been significant. We did very well – we exceeded last year’s by about $300.”

BJ’s Donuts and Eatery generously allows them space to use for a central headquarters each year, from where the Cadets are sent around town to collect donations for the poppies leading up to Remembrance Day, and all the donations go directly into the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund.

Dulmage adds for a “small town like this, there is such a good turnout” at the Remembrance Day ceremonies each Nov. 11.

“We pack the community hall, where in other places you just don’t see the turnout. It’s such a community, that is very tight-knit, so we do get a lot of support for our vets.”

The 2887 Cadet instructors all generally hold commissions in the Canadian Forces, as they generally carry the weight with the group, he says, adding along with the civilian volunteers, they are all pleased to offer this program for the youth in the South Cariboo.

Dulmage notes that with no costs to join, it allows all the community’s young people an opportunity to join regardless of their family’s income levels.

Cadets have no obligation or pressure to join the military service, and they always look forward to taking on new members at any time during the year, he explains.

“The cadets are pretty focused anyway, because the Canadian Forces are a big part of our program, but … certainly every year, it is a big focus.

“We teach leadership, we teach citizenship and outdoorsmanship, all those things, and we provide an absolutely safe environment.”

Find out more about the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Cadets by calling 250-395-1181, or send your questions in an e-mail to 2887army@cadets.gc.ca.

 

Mcpl. Klassen selling poppies in 100 Mile House near Tim Hortons.

Cdt. McMichael selling poppies at Safeway. Civilian volunteer Theresa Kramer, treasurer of the sponsoring committee, photos.

