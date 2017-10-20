Solve puzzles and escape as part of fundraiser

See if you are up to the challenge for PSO escape rooms

Myah Thomas (centre front) and volunteers standing in one of the escape rooms at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. Natalie Sass photo.

Ever thought about how you might escape prison?

The newest fundraiser for Owen Ross, who has a rare type of leukemia, gives people that chance.

The upcoming Escape Room fundraiser for Ross, who is now in the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, is planned for the two upcoming weekends (Oct. 20 to 22 and Oct. 28 and 29).

These rooms were initially thought of by Natalie Sass, whose sons are close friends with Ross.

She herself is friends with Ross’s mom and came up with the idea to have the rooms as a fundraiser for the family about a month and a half ago. She has gathered a team of families and a teacher to help her carry through with her idea and make it happen.

The Peter Skene Ogden Escape Rooms, which are being held in the PSO locker rooms, are being worked on more every day, and the small group of volunteers is pushing hard to finish off the last clues and tie the final knots of the rooms before this coming weekend.

The upcoming two weekends, Oct. 20 to 22, as well as the 28 and 29, are all available to be booked by anyone who would like to try out the escape rooms in groups of 3-6, with the possibility of accomodating more or less.

An escape room is a room that you have to escape in a certain amount of time, and in which clues and riddles are hidden, that need to be solved to escape the room before the time runs out.

PSO is offering two different rooms.

The first is the Cariboo Cabin, where wanna-be escapees are snowed into a old cabin and need to figure out how to escape. This room is considered family friendly and for all ages to take part in.

The second room is the “Mensa Challenge” room. Your team must work out puzzles to get free from each other and it is recommended for ages ten and up.

Each booking is scheduled for about an hour and it costs $10 per person to try out the escape rooms.

To book one of the rooms, or if you have any questions about anything to do with them, please message Natalie Sass at psoescaperoom@gmail.com as soon as possible!

The team asks people to be considerate and not to expect high end rooms but just come out have some fun and support Owen and his family.