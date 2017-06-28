Solstace sparks activity in 100 Mile House on longest day of year

Alaina Lipsett (right) and her son Bentley take part in a family yoga class led by Karen Peterson of Blessed Out Yoga and Fitness as part of the Summer Solstice Fundraiser. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Celebrating the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice Fundraiser hosted family friendly activities on June 20.

While thunderstorm warnings prevented health enthusiasts from doing activities in Centennial Park, those same activities went off without at hitch at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre.

Family Yoga with Karen Peterson of Blissed Out Yoga kicked off the activities, followed by a Booty Camp with Deanna Deacon and Kam Taylor.

“The whole point is to get people moving, allow the community to realize how much access there is to physical activity, to community connection, to a beautiful experience in their community,” says organizer Deacon.

The activities, raffle, and BBQ hosted by the South Cariboo Rotary Club raised money for Kidsport, an organization that helps parents pay registration fees for organized sport.

While the days only get shorter from here, Deacon says there are plenty of activities to help people feel connected in the South Cariboo.

“This community actually has so many different ways to get physical and moving and get your fitness in and actually have a sense of community with other people. Just start looking for it. If somebody is looking for a connection with other people or some sort of way of moving in the body or being fit or healthy, there are so many ways of doing that.”