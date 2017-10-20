Restorative Yoga in the Interlakes

Cambria Volonte will hold Restorative Yoga classes at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC,) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, and Monday, Nov. 20.

The cost per class is $35 and each is limited to eight participants. Call ICC at 250-593-4869 to register.

Flu clinic

The ICC will hold a free flu clinic for those who qualify on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Halloween party

The Halloween party at the ICC has been changed from Oct. 28, to Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Adults and children should come dressed in their finest costumes.

Birthday bubbly

Birthday bubbly goes to Jean Nixdorf and Kendall Wilcox.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib, Deka Firehall, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20.

– Deka Ladies Auxiliary Fall Dinner, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Deka Firehall, is sold out. Happy hour is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

– The Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre has announced that the Wednesday Art Group will continue until the end of November, but now from 1 to 3 p.m.

– Community Quilting is from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

– ICC meeting at the ICC: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11.30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 27, at the ICC.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

– Call Lorraine Jerema at 250-593-2384 to reserve your $15 table at the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.