Remembrance Day ceremony well attended in 100 Mile

An RCMP officer and two cadets watching over the Cenotaph, an unmarked monument erected in honour of soldiers who lost their lives in war. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Roughly 300 people came to watch the 100 Mile Remembrance Day parade and ceremony, hosted by the Royal Legion at the community hall.

“It was a great turn out, good to see many people come out and watch the parade,” said Scott Rathy, Royal Legion president. “I bet well over 300 people came out.”

Some well-known figures involved were the Wranglers, who joined in the parade as well MLA Donna Barnett who spoke a few words about the day and its importance during the ceremony. Mayor Mitch Campsall was also in attendance.

Remembrance Day is one of the most important days according to Rathy.

“It’s one of the most important things, to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in peace,” he said.

Some of the groups honoured with wreaths carried down the hall by veterans, cadets, the mayor, members of the Royal Legion and government employees were soldiers in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War and UN and NATO peacekeeping efforts. War-time nurses and the Canadian Rangers were also honoured.

Rathy couldn’t say how many volunteer hours went into putting the parade and ceremony together other than a “massive amount of time was put into it.

“I’m very lucky to have the people who helped the Legion support this,” said Rathy. “We’re not done yet, by a long shot, still lots to do yet.”

The Royal Legion are also having an open house from noon to 5 p.m. today, welcoming everyone in the community to socialize. Food and beverage are also provided by the Royal Legion’s volunteers.