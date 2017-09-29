Registration for 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade happening now

Santa chills with the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who during a past Santa Claus Parade. Registration for this year’s parade, to take place Nov. 17, is available currently. File photo.

Though summer is just barely behind us, it’s time to start thinking of ways to spread some holiday cheer, as registration opens up for this year’s Santa Claus Parade.

The popular event is set to take place Nov. 17 in downtown 100 Mile House, and organizer Janet Lilly tells the 100 Mile Free Press she and other volunteers are hoping to build upon the success of last year’s event.

“Last year was really good, we had a great turnout and everyone had a lot of fun,” Lilly says. “This year, we’ll continue to build on that.”

This year’s theme will be “Welcome Home to a Cariboo Christmas.”

One new idea in the works for this year, along with the addition of carolers, is recruiting food vendors to set up shop along the parade route; Lilly hopes to have some Cariboo Strong fundraising apparel sold throughout the evening as well.

“Last year it was a bit of a missed opportunity, with so many people downtown right at dinner time,” she explains.

Businesses, clubs, community groups and other organizations are invited to register to take part in the parade, by decorating a festive float to be on display in a procession down Birch Avenue.

There is no registration fee to take part, and Lilly welcomes newcomers as well as those who have participated in the past to join in the fun.

While last year saw record crowds and plenty of Christmas spirit, Lilly notes one area that will need to be revamped is parking along the downtown corridor.

“There were too many people parked on the street last year, and we had some complaints from the float drivers,” Lilly says, noting the many other parking options nearby for those coming to take in the festivities.

“It’s a major safety issue to have cars along that street when the parade is taking place, so we will need some volunteers to help cone off the spots after 4 p.m. that day.”

Registration packages are available now at Garth’s Electric, Our Kitchen Corner, the 100 Mile Free Press and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

To find out more about taking part as a vendor, call Lilly at 250-395-2545.