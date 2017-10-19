Raffle for White Cane Club

Marilyn Vinson, president of the White Cane Club and Sharon McMullan, owner of Sharon’s Jewellery & Watch Repair show off the beautiful diamond necklace up for raffle. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

Glittering in the sunlight, a tricolour gold, 14 carat, diamond necklace is up for grabs for this year’s White Cane Club raffle.

After a year’s hiatus, the club is back with their 26th annual raffle.

“Everyone in the community seemed to miss it,” says president Marilyn Vinson.

The White Cane Club provides support, socializing and recreation for the blind and visually impaired in the South Cariboo, whether or not they are a member, as well as taking on public education and awareness.

“A lot of people think there is nothing in between totally blind and 20/20 vision and 90 per cent of people with vision loss have some vision, so it’s really important that we are recognized, says Vinson, who points out that while she is visually impaired she does have some vision.

“When I am in the store and I am looking like this” — she moves her face close to a stand to read it — “People think, oh look at that poor woman.

“I can’t see okay! That’s why. It’s just for people to be aware.”

Alongside raising money for the club’s events and initiatives, the raffle helps to raise the profile of the club around the community.

“We are out in the community talking to people about vision loss while we are selling our tickets. We are handing out our contact info [for] anyone who has a friend or neighbour someone who might need us. I think that’s really important.”

The White Cane raffle’s top prize is usually a diamond ring, but this year, due to challenging economic conditions because of the wildfires, the necklace from Sharon’s Jewellery is up for grabs instead.

With three squares of diamonds, the necklace is also adjustable so it can be worn at different lengths.

Additionally up for draw is a wooden carved bear planter, several Safeway gift cards and some gift certificates for Sunday at the Cedar Crest Thrift Store, which the White Cane Club runs on Sundays.

Raffle tickets are on sale at Sharon’s Jewellery downtown, at the thrift store on Sundays, and will be available from White Cane Club members around the Cariboo.

Tickets are $2 each or seven for $10.

For more information on the raffle, or the White Cane Club, call Vinson at 250-396-4070 or Lori Fry at 250-395-2452.

“We just try to promote our presence in the community so that for anyone suffering vision loss, we’re here to help.”