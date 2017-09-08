Quilters raise about $3,000 with quilt raffle

President Jan Kidston (left) pulls the winning ticket while Mieke Reelick Treasure and Membership co-ordinator helps to hold the bag with the raffled quilt in the back. Max Winkelman photo.

Lee Whitaker from Qualicum Beach worked at the ESS in 100 Mile and was very excited to win a quilt raffled off by the Cariboo Calico Quilters, says Laurel Murray, who’s a member of the quilters group.

The money raised from the raffle is used to buy supplies to make comfort quilts, says Murray.

“We supply quilts to usually the first baby of the year that’s born in 100 Mile and also, I think, we distributed 10 last year to the ambulance service and they use them to give them to people in need for whatever reason and of course we’re busy making quilts right now for the fire victims,” as well as three in the last year to families who lost a home, one for the family of a new doctor in town and for Fort McMurray

They managed to raise around $3,000 dollars, she says.

“We had hoped to be able to be at the fair in the summer time and sell there. Also, I was planning on going to the Garlic Festival but since those ones were post-phoned we weren’t able to sell at those places.”

They’re very happy with results especially given the circumstances, says Murray.

The individual blocks were made by members of the guild, she says.

“We currently have around 60 members and had five new members sign up on our membership drive held last Thursday. We are actively looking for new members. The Cariboo Calico Quilters meet at the Seniors Centre in 100 Mile House Monday evenings [from] 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays [from] 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the last Friday of the month for Pizza Night. Membership contact is Mieke Reelick at 250-395- 4911.”