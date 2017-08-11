Purchase locally grown meat

Ashlee Cooper, left, Hannah Meier, Jorden Sass, Hailey Villeneuve and Naomi Villeneuve presented their projects in the Fancy Rabbit class during the Lone Butte 4H Club Achievement Day at the 100 Mile House Agriplex in 2014. File photo.

Wow, what a summer. It’s been a while since we’ve reported in so here’s what is happening with Lone Butte 4-H Club.

Lone Butte 4-H assisted the Lone Butte Fish &Wildlife during their Redneck 3 Gun shoot on July 8 and 9.

We had a lot of fun and met a lot of great visitors from other areas who came to participate in the shoot. Thank you to Lone Butte Fish &Wildlife for their generous donation to our club.

The members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club had been actively working with their projects and preparing for sale day when bam, we have been set back by the current forest fires. The evacuation alerts and orders that presented themselves have resulted in the 59th Annual 4-H Show &Sale held in Williams Lake being postponed to Aug. 24 to 28.

Moving forward our club members will host their annual Achievement Day on Aug. 13 at the Lone Butte Community Hall starting at 10 a.m. Come and support the kids and cheer on their hard work. The Lone Butte 4-H Club will be hosting a project sale on Sept. 9 starting at 2 p.m. also at the Lone Butte Community Hall. This is your opportunity to purchase locally grown, hand raised beef, pork and turkeys as well as photography.

We look forward to seeing you all at our upcoming event.

Please contact Heidi Meier at 250-395-6039 or via e-mail at lonebutte4hclub@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page for all our club news.