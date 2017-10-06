Orange Shirt Day honours, recognizes, remembers

Children and youth from 100 Mile House and Canim Lake schools turned out to learn and sing together with First Nation Elders and other survivors, their families, dignitaries and the community at large on Orange Shirt Day in 100 Mile House.

Another successful, sombre and sincere ceremony was held at Lumbermen’s Ball Park on Sept. 29 (a school day). Orange Shirt Day is for honouring residential school survivors and their families, remembering those who didn’t make it, and helping to make sure that every child matters forevermore.

Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie gave the opening address, leading the attendees in prayer and song. He spoke about improvements over the past 20 years, both in the development of education curriculum in school systems, in services within his community, its families and their homes.

Today’s leaders are looking to future generations to carry on these messages, Chief Archie explained, pointing to those present with their drums as good signs of looking forward and being proud of their First Nations identities, and how their songs, traditions, and culture are coming back to their communities.

During the brief, but meaningful ceremony of about an hour, students sang along to learn traditional welcome songs, Eliza Archie Memorial School students gave a traditional drum song, and other musical performances were led by Cheryl Chapman and Mike Retasket. All those who attended the public ceremony were also invited to learn and participate in a Friendship Dance with Elders and other survivors.

Students learned more about the atrocities and the devastation to First Nations children and to their families for generations that were created by residential schools, as shared by a survivor Elder and other speakers, while everyone heard why educating today’s youth on this important historical reality is crucial to future generations.

First Nation Elder and residential school survivor Mary Thomas holds up her grandmother’s fan while she relates her emotional and horrific story to students and others attending the Orange Shirt Day ceremony at South Cariboo Rec. Centre ball fields on Sept. 29. Carole Rooney photo.

Heartfelt compassion was as evident in the air listening to the emotional toll told of in the stories of survivor, Mary Thomas, of Williams Lake.

Cold, mean and harsh punishments were doled out to young students like herself and her schoolmates, while they were just little children already traumatized from being pulled away from their loved ones to live in a strange place, the Elder explained.

These atrocities had been happening for many decades under an archaic amendment to the Indian Act from 1884.

However, Thomas said in 1956, at six years old, she and her classmates who were just starting their education had no idea what frightening and harsh treatment, strange and terrible food, abusive punishments and other horrors were awaiting them.

Since her release from her incarceration at residential school, Thomas has somehow found the strength for a long history of service with Canim Lake Band, other First Nations and friendship centres to improve relationships and reconciliation between many Cariboo communities.

School District #27 superintendent Mark Wintjes spoke about mutual respect, and how remembering our history is important to ensure the mistakes of yesterday are never repeated.

Director of instruction Jerome Beauchamp, SD27 chair Tanya Guenther and others also spoke or showed support through their presence.

Orange Shirt Day was inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation Elder (Canoe Creek/Dog Creek), and her awful and traumatic first day at residential school, including when a special gift from her beloved grandmother was taken away.

Webstad was absent from the ceremonies in the school district this year, as she has decided to speak every second year at one of the large number of other venues that request her appearance from around the country and beyond. Representatives from local governments were absent due to a municipal convention in Victoria.

However, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett spoke on the importance of caring and respecting each other always, also noting she was “honoured” to have the namesake present and “grateful” to have had the chance when she gave her two-minute address before legislature to share some of Webstad’s story on Sept. 21.