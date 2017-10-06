Octogenarian raises $2,595 at Ride to Conquer Cancer

Bishop already signed up for next year’s ride

Harry Bishop is already planning for next year’s Ride to Conquer Cancer, set to be the 10th annual ride between Vancouver and Seattle.

The 80-year-old participated in both this year and last year’s ride, although this year Bishop was only allowed to ride the finish line because of recent surgery on his retina.

While disappointed, Bishop instead actively cheered on his team, the Cyclepath Cycotrons from Kelowna, staying with them in tents overnight and driving the 200 km, two-day route over Aug. 26 and 27 with the bikers.

“ I just stopped and talked to them along the way. Their breaks I’d get out on the road ahead of them and then I’d pull over and cheer them on as they went by,” says Bishop.

While he intended to join the Cyclotrons for the last ten kilometres, a park got inbetween Bishop and the cycling route. He parked just as his team crossed the finish line.

Not letting anything so simple as that stop him,

At the finish line, Bishop pulled his borrowed bike out of the back of the jeep, motored to the bike route and crossed the finish line himself.

“It was awesome,” he says.

Bishop’s goal was to raise $2,500, a challenge he surpassed by $95.

His team collectively raised $68,108 that will go towards cancer research. The money goes towards a pot of over $8 million that the Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised over the past nine years.

“Thank you ever so much just to everybody who helped and donated. I’m rearing to go for next year,” he says , already wearing the T-shirt .

Bishop rides for the people in his life that he’s lost or seen suffer through cancer. Most recently, he lost a cousin and a brother-in-law to the disease. He’s also lost his mother and brother to cancer.

“Because of my background with cancer and my family, it’s the least I can do,” says Bishop, who says it’s part of giving back.

“I just call it payback..”

Perhaps that’s why he’s already signed up for next year’s ride.

“I said to them I’ll keep doing it as long as I can do it. What the heck! I’m in pretty good shape for a guy of 80.”